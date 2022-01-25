Bowling Green – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8) Jennifer Smith Earnhart, 50, finished her race and claimed her crown on Saturday, January 22, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. Jennifer carried on joyfully, encouraging and caring for her family and friends, against a slew of physical challenges and impossible odds. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Tim; her children, Hallie (Ben) Keehn, and Tyler Earnhart; her mother, Patricia G. Smith; her sister, Natalie (Randy) Scarboro; her niece and nephew, Sarah Grace and Taylor Scarboro; and a loving multitude of life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her dear father, James W. Smith. Born on February 8, 1971, Jennifer spent her life in Bowling Green, with the exception of two momentous years at Florida College in Tampa. Jennifer completed her degree in Finance from Western Kentucky University and was brilliant with business and numbers, but she is adored and remembered for her positive attitude and absolute determination. She radiated light and hope, regardless of her circumstance, and spent every phase of her life in service to God and to others. There is no one who crossed her path who was not changed for the better. Jennifer made her people her passion, her faith her purpose, and her love, her legacy. She is sorely missed, but wholeheartedly celebrated. Her life, however brief, can be summed up with two words: mission accomplished. Visitations with the family will be Friday, January 28, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, January 29, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life, Saturday, January 29, at 2 p.m. Lost River Church, 662 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://www.mightycause.com/story/JenniferMemorialFund. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
