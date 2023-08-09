BOWLING GREEN – Jenny Lyn Gray, age 36, died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Jenny was a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church and is a Western Kentucky University graduate. She loved shopping, cooking inspired by Pioneer Woman. Jenny enjoyed working on craft projects & her favorite hobby was collecting Star Wars memorabilia especially Grogu.
She is survived by her parents Terry Ray Gray and Elizabeth “Gail” Hagan Gray, brothers Joseph Gray (Annetta) & Jimmy Gray (Lynn), Nephews John Gray (Melinda), Justin Gray & Roy Page (Jessica), nieces Jacey Gray (Chandler) & Tiffany Hendrick (Tyler), several great nieces & nephews & her bonus family Richard & Arlene Smith.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023 and Friday 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.
