Bowling Green - Jenrose Pierce, age 62, passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Pierce and Margaret Dobbs Pierce.
Jenrose was a member of the State Street United Methodist Church, she was a 1975 graduate of BGHS and graduated WKU where she was a member of Phi Mu, she was employed by National City Bank and later by Morgan - Keegan. She was a longtime member of the Bowling Green Jr. Woman's Club, a former board member of Girls Inc and active with the BG-Warren County Humane Society.
She is survived by several cousins including Tom Pierce of Charlotte, NC and Ed Pierce of Atlanta, GA. Special friends in Bowling Green, Debbie Sowell, Cathy Bishop and Cliff and Mary Nahm. Visitation will be Wednesday September 9 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the BG-Warren County Humane Society or the State Street United Methodist Church Stained glass window fund.