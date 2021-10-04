Alvaton – Jeremy Dewayne “Wayne” Williams, 36, of Alvaton, KY passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green, KY native was a employee of Holley Carburetor and member of Beech Grove General Baptist Church. He was a son of Curtis Louis Powell and the late Dorothy Elizabeth “Dot” Skaggs Powell. He is survived by his wife: Christi Pearson Williams, Alvaton, KY; 2 sons: Levi Williams and Kenny Williams, both of Scottsville, KY; his father: Curtis Powell, Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother: Tim Williams and wife, Courtney, Auburn, KY; 2 sisters: Jamie Cherry, Waddy, KY and Jenny Hewitt and husband, Jason, Lafayette, TN; his mother-in-law: Rita Pearson, Alvaton, KY and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2:30 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Lawrence Gilliam and Bro. Gary Pardue officiating and burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com