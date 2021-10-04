Alvaton – Jeremy Dewayne “Wayne” Williams, 36, of Alvaton, KY passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green, KY native was a employee of Holley Carburetor and member of Beech Grove General Baptist Church. He was a son of Curtis Louis Powell and the late Dorothy Elizabeth “Dot” Skaggs Powell. He is survived by his wife: Christi Pearson Williams, Alvaton, KY; 2 sons: Levi Williams and Kenny Williams, both of Scottsville, KY; his father: Curtis Powell, Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother: Tim Williams and wife, Courtney, Auburn, KY; 2 sisters: Jamie Cherry, Waddy, KY and Jenny Hewitt and husband, Jason, Lafayette, TN; his mother-in-law: Rita Pearson, Alvaton, KY and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2:30 P.M. Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Lawrence Gilliam and Bro. Gary Pardue officiating and burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 7:00 A.M. Wednesday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS