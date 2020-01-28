Bowling Green - Jeremy Paul Williams, 44, of Bowling Green, KY entered into rest Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Bowling Green, KY and born December 11, 1975. Jeremy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Rowland Stinson. He was a member of Parkway Church of Christ. Jeremy graduated from Warren Central High School and Western Kentucky University where he earned his Bachelors Degree. He was a loving husband, brother, and son and will be missed by all. Survivors include his loving wife, Elisabeth Raqual Williams; father Dennis Paul Williams and mother Marilyn Stinson Williams; father-in-law Garry Sowell and mother-in-law Linda Sowell; sister Kathy Lynn Cain (Ross) of Watford, England; brothers Barry Allen Williams and Zachary Ryan Williams of Bowling Green; maternal grandmother Marlene Stinson; niece Kassa Cain of Watford, England; and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3 pm to 8 pm and Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12 pm until time of services with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
