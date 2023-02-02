Jeremy Todd Clark, 31 of Morgantown died January 30 at Ohio County Healthcare.
The Warren County native was the son of William Kelly Clark (Pam Simmons) who survives and the late Katrina Mae Jones. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Floyd Clerk, Jr. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
He is also survived by a sister, Hailey Clark, one nephews, Daylan Harriford; step brother, Jacob Simmons; his paternal grandmother, Mary Clark; his maternal grandparents, Betty & Billy Pierce; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 4 at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
The family request donations be made to Spina Bifida Foundation. Org
