Bowling Green - Jerold Wayne Richards, 79, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at The Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Hugh Richards and Jessie Mae Smith Richards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Norman Richards.
Jerold was a member at Burton Memorial Baptist Church and a retired farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jo Cornette Richards; two daughters, Kaytreia Ann Millard (Worley) and Vivian Leigh Kidd (Bob); one son, Terry Wayne Richards (Christa); two sisters, Carolyn Cornett and Patricia Page (Jerry); seven grandchildren, Ben Kidd (Tiffany), Jacob Kidd, Isaac Kidd, Olivia Kidd, Jacqueline M. Millard, Courtney M. Millard, and Lucas Richards; four great grandchildren, Hunter L. Beckner, Gabrielle Kidd, Declan L. Kidd, and Aria Kidd.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11:00 am at Burton Memorial Baptist Church with burial to follow at Burton Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. His visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 am until service time at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.