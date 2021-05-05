Bowling Green – Jerre Ward Coleman, Age 89, died on May 2nd, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY.
Ward is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jane; his sister Mary Hart Lyle of Bowling Green, KY and his 4 sons: Jerre (Linda) of Middletown, NY; John of Fleming Island, FL, Steve (Jennifer) of Rome, Ga, and Rob (Tonya) of Allen, TX. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Judge Robert M. Coleman and Mary Marshall McMeekin Coleman of Bowling Green, KY and his brother Robert M. Coleman, III of Gainesville, FL.
Ward was born on May 22, 1931 in Lexington, KY. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1954 with a degree in Business and Commerce. From 1954 to 1958, he served active duty in the United States Air Force. In 1958, he began his 30 year career in Telecommunications and he continued his Air Force duty in the Reserves where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Ward loved his family dearly and was loved by all. He was very active in the Episcopal Church throughout his life. Most recently, Ward was involved in Christ Episcopal Church, the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, Aviation Heritage Park, the local arts, Rotary Club and the Military Officers Association of America. Among Ward’s dearest friends are the members of “The Walking Group.”
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Ward on May 8th at 11:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church. Please contact the Church office for attendance details. The family would like to thank all the Medical Professionals who cared for Ward over the past several months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, or Aviation Heritage Park, or SKYPAC/Southern Kentucky Orchestra. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.