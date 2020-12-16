Elizabethtown - Jerri Ann Collier, aged 65, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, with her family by her side in Indianapolis, Indiana, after almost three months of hospitalization.
Jerri Ann was born on September 17, 1955 in Pensacola, Florida. Jerri Ann was the daughter of Jerry and Rebecca Brooks of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and she had three siblings; David Brooks, Tim Brooks and Wendi Hulsey. Jerri Ann was a wife, mother, sister and devoted Christian.
In addition to being a loving grandmother and a compassionate animal lover, she was a retired owner- operator of several McDonald's restaurants.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David B. Collier, along with her children, Rebekah, Stephen, Philip, and Thomas Collier and her three grandchildren, Madilyn Claire, Mason, and Wyatt Collier.
Services will be conducted 11AM Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Bro. Roger McCurry officiating.
To leave an online condolence and to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.