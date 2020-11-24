Clarksville, Tennessee - Jerri Ann Willhite, 41, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.
Born September 21, 1978, in Greensburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of Dale Anna Campbell and the late Liburn Burton, Jr.
Jerri enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling, playing scratch off lottery and listening to church service on the radio.
Survivors include her mother, Dale Anna Hopper of North Vernon, Indiana; companion, Robert Kennedy of Tennessee; brother, Wayne (Miranda) Griffith Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and sisters, Mary (Brian) Hauck of Texas and Crystal Griffith of Louisville, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A funeral service for Jerri Ann will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Vernon, Indiana with the Rev. Dale Boyd officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made through the funeral home to Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.