Bowling Green - Jerry Austin Polston, 80, of Bowling Green went to his Heavenly home Friday, October 30, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Hardcastle, his father, Lemuel Polston, a son, Jerry Michael Polston, and a daughter, Lorri A. Hocker.
Mr. Polston was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and was of the Baptist Faith. He retired after 28 years as a supervisor with the Maintenance Department of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Marilyn A. Polston; a daughter, Kelli Combs; grandchildren, Michael W. Polston, Stefani R. Grace (Travis) and Austin S. Hocker; great grandson, Sawyer Stephen Grace; son-in-law, Scott Hocker; sister, Margaret Ann Easterling; former daughter-in-law, Sherry Lightfoot; special niece, Debbi Carter; several nieces and nephews.
Jerry loved his family, God, sports, especially Kentucky Basketball, and horses.
Special thanks to Hosparus, Linda Arndell and Julia Howell for helping during his illness.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery.