Bowling Green - Jerry D. Rowlett, age 73, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. His funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at McEvoy Funeral Home, Paris, TN with Gary Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy after 11:00 A.M. on Friday.
