Bowling Green, KY - Jerry David Hall, 84, of Bowling Green, formerly of Nashville, TN passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence. Jerry was a native of Donaldson, TN and born on June 23, 1937.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Margaret Hall and one brother. Jerry was retired superintendent parking operations for Metro Nashville and attended Madison Church of Christ, Goodlettsville Church of Christ and Hendersonville Church of Christ while living in Nashville, TN.
Survivors include the love of his life Cynthia Thornton Hall, one son Jason Hall (Christy). Also one sister Barbara Nance and one brother.
There will no funeral and visitation, Jerry chose to be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.