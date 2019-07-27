Bowling Green – Jerry Donald Willis, 81, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. He was the son of the late Bill & Margaret Willis. Jerry was born in Muhlenburg County, KY on September 5, 1937.
Jerry served 21 years in the U.S. Army. He served a year in Vietnam and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. He served as President of CorDev, Inc, of Falls Church, VA, for fifteen years, before retiring. Jerry was a past member of MOAA and the Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Willis, three children; Douglas Willis (Donnie), Sandra Willis Darden (Jack) & Jeffery Willis (Carol), his brother Raymond Willis (Sally), a sister Linda Allison, grandchildren Bradley, Katie, Jessie & Blake, a great grandson Grant, several nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00 PM and Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.