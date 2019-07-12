Franklin - Jerry E. Williams age 68 of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky surrounded by his loving family. The Warren County native was born to the late Carl Edward Williams and Margie Uhls Porter, he is also preceded in death by a brother Hank T. Williams.
Jerry was a truck driver for Swift Transportation and a Baptist. He is survived by his sisters, Judy McKenzie of Woodburn, Barbara Crump (Mike) of Bowling Green, Kitty Cardwell (James) of Tompkinsville, Brenda Williams of Auburn, Wendy Gaddis (Leroy) of Rockfield and Nancy Britt of Bowling Green, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Sunday and after 9:00 am Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Woodburn City Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Jerry's Memory.