SMITHS GROVE – Jerry F. Spence, 80, of Smiths Grove, KY, formerly of Huntington, WV, passed away June 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 28, 1942 in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Willie T. and Mary Daniels Spence.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Spence, 5 brothers and 1 sister, three grandsons, Leonard Roy Farmer, Ricky and Bobby Perko and one great grandson, Jessie Chapman.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retried employee with the Veterans Administration.
He is survived by his three sons and daughters in law, Leonard Farmer (Karen), James Dillon (Heather) and Jerry Spence (Carla) and one daughter and son in law, Loretta Perko (Rick). Several grandkids, great grandkids and 3 great-great grandkids; a special niece and caregiver Vickie and a host of other special nieces and nephews.
He was dedicated to his family, faith and country. Jerry was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ LDS. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and Desert Shield and Storm. He never met a stranger and loved sharing his stories. Friends may call from 6-8 pm Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
