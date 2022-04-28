Bowling Green - Jerry Frey, 77, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Jerry was born on March 15, 1945 in Highland, IL to the late Arnold and Dolores Frey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dolores Frey; two sons, Brad Frey of Breese, IL and Greg Frey (Jennifer) of Bowling Green; a granddaughter, Kathleen Sorrell (Corey Hall) and a great-granddaughter, Sofie Hall, both of Bowling Green; two brothers, Dave Frey (Marilyn) and Kevin "Chuck" Frey (Pam); a brother-in-law, Ed Campbell (Suzanne), all of Highland, IL; along with an uncle, four aunts and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was born and raised in Highland, IL, where he attended St. Paul Catholic Schools. He worked for GM for 18 years in St. Louis before moving his family to Bowling Green in 1981, where he worked for the GM Corvette plant for an additional 18 years. Following his time at GM, he did contract work for Alcoa at the Corvette plant, and then gave buyer tours and photo albums at the Corvette Museum for several more years.
One of his many accomplishments was organizing the effort to get soccer started in the high school system in Warren County in 1985. Jerry was also interested in golfing, fishing, shooting sports, soccer, and being a referee. He enjoyed spending time on Ancestry.com building the family tree. He was a member of Highland Pistol Club and a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bowling Green and St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 30 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. His funeral mass will be in Highland, IL at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Joseph Catholic School or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
