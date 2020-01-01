Bowling Green - Jerry Hampton Milam, 78, of Bowling Green passed peacefully from this life on December 29, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. The Riverside, KY native was a successful entrepreneur having started and managed several businesses. These included Nationwide Advertising, Slack Shack, National Portrait Service, J & M Distributing and Milam Auto Sales among others.
Jerry was the eldest child of the late Edward Hampton Milam and Edra Mae (Hudson) Milam. He had a heart of gold and loved deeply. He playfully referred to everyone in his family (and often his friends) by nicknames that he had given them. He was preceded in death by his daughter Carla Milam and two sisters - Lena Upton and Lisa Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha (Webb) Milam - Hotsel, two daughters Jerri Lynne Hayes - Rockhead (Patrick - PW), Judy Thomas - Goathead, two sons Jeffrey Milam - Speedy (Pamela - Spammy), Marlin Milam - Magoo.
He was the beloved Pappie to his grandchildren, Eric Hayes - Erkel (Toni), Cody Hayes - Kojak (April), Josh Hayes - Hopper (Samantha), Brittany Hesson - Burtney (Dillon), Brandon Milam - Brozier, (Emily), Trenton - Trenton Wenton, Christy Herald - Roodle Poodle, Kalen Thomas - Bruzer Bill, Sophie Thomas - Romie, Hannah Thomas - Hanner Bananer, Tristan Milam - Trister Lawister and Nicole Milam - Niko. He was also the precious Pappie to his great-grandchildren, Elliott Hayes, Keegan and Anistyn Hesson, and Anderson and Ada Hayes. Other survivors include 3 sisters, Barbara Boggs, Nova Milam and Janice Gross, a former daughter-in-law Penny Herald and a special caregiver April Witt.
Jerry was an avid pet lover and had many special pets over the years. His most recent pet is his fluffy, white Pomapoo, Princess - Bear, who he loved very much.
Jerry opted to have his remains donated to science in hopes that others would benefit from it. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or formal funeral service. There will be a private memorial gathering at a later date. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus or the American Cancer Society.