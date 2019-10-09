Bowling Green - Jerry Herron, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 8 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Park City native was a son of the late Alvin and Beatrice Lou Doyle Herron. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Alan, and Carson Herron. He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church for 56 years and a past president of the United Methodist Men. Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Sloan Herron; two sons, Eric Herron and Jason Herron (Amanda); one sister, Betty Bruner (Leroy); and two grandchildren, Kenzie and Kaelie Herron; an Aunt, Virginia McCoy and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Broadway United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Church. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Mobile Grocery of Bowling Green. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
