Bowling Green - Jerry Hollis Bobbett, 75, of Bowling Green passed away September 23, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Warren County, Kentucky native was born May 28, 1944 to the late Hollis M. and Dorothy (McGee) Bobbett. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Barbara (Spalding) Bobbett. The United States Army veteran retired as a machinist from Eaton Corporation. He loved racecars and trucks and tinkering in the garage with whatever project was available. Jerry was a sweet, gentle soul, who loved his cats.
Survivors include his step-daughter, Melissa Corbin (Jamon); step-son, Brent Gartner (Sonya); grandchildren, Kayla Stillwell, Taylor Gartner, and Tristan Stillwell; brother, Morris Bobbett (Jean); sister, Jean Lucas (Bobby); and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 3 until service time. Cremation was chosen.