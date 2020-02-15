Bowling Green - Jerry Hudson, 86 of Bowling Green died peacefully at his home, February 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Hensley; a brother, Coy Hudson; a daughter, Theresa Johnson and her husband, Ben; two grandchildren, Ryan and Samantha Johnson; a step daughter, Jane Ann Bardin and her husband, Will Kuhn and two step grandchildren, Marlena and James Patrick Kuhn. He will be greatly missed by his family and his devoted caregivers, Laketa Taylor and Cheryl Warner.
Jerry was a successful businessman, a veteran of the US Army, a Master Mason of the Elijah Upton Lodge #828 in Richardsville, Ky, a longtime member of Indian Hills Country Club and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A celebration of life will be held at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green, Ky on Friday, February 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 am - 12:00 followed by a church service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Jude's Hospital or Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary or offer your condolences online at www.conefuneralhome.com.
