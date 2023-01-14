BOWLING GREEN – Jerry L. Trent, 77, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His soul took flight into the presence of Jesus.
The New Market, Tennessee native was a son of the late Eugene Trent and Stella Jane Rowe Trent. He was retired from General Motors Assembly, a member of Meadow Land Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army.
His survivors include his wife of 58 years, Frieda Trent; two sons, Anthony Trent (Cynthia) and Adam Trent (Melissa); four grandchildren, Sydney Elrod (Bailey), Shelby Trent, Ryker Trent, Krystina Burton (Eric) and Bobby Gillespie; three great grandchildren, Jake, Jameson and Ella Rose Burton; one sister, Kay Lawson (Jackie); one brother, Larry Trent; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meadow Land Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday 3-7 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Nances Grove Cemetery in New Market, Tennessee.
The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to one of Jerry’s great loves which is Meadowland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1188 Detour Rd., Bowling Green, KY. 42101
