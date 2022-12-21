Bowling Green – Jerry Lee Gardner, 80, of Bowling Green passed away December 16, 2022 at Hopkins Center in Woodburn. Jerry was born August 26, 1942 to the late Harry Russell and Pauline Elizabeth Smock Gardner.
He was also preceded in death by his angel grand-daughter, Lara Micaylah Cathryn Summers; brother, Russell Eugene Gardener; and sister, Linda Carol Gardner Strahorn.
Jerry retired from General Motors and was also a retired ordained deacon of Calvary Baptist Church. Jerry loved the Lord, people, and teaching Sunday School. He was an avid fisherman and squirrel and rabbit hunter. If he were to tell you one thing it would be to cherish your loved ones, send them flowers when they are still living and tell them every day you love them. Jerry sacrificed his whole life helping others. He always saw to others’ needs first.
Survivors include his wife of 52 beautiful years, Nancy Davenport Gardner who he married on Valentines Day in 1970; son, James B. Gardner; daughter, Jamie M. Gardner Summers of North Carolina; and brothers, Gordon Dean Gardner and William Ray Gardner.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 1 until service time at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 3011 Elrod Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
