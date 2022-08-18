Bowling Green - Jerry O'Shea, 70, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville, Ky.
Jerry was a son of the late William Carlton O'Shea and Irene Smith O'Shea. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Mary Ellen Fisher. He worked as a courtesy clerk at Kroger for many years and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. Jerry loved his job at Kroger and all the employees at store #509. He loved everyone and always told people about the Lord. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting Jerry said that he was the nicest person they ever met.
He is survived by a sister, Teresa Tarter (Lloyd); and his caregivers, Pat and Becky Herman and their family.
A very special thanks to his LifeSkills family for always supporting him and to the staff at Cal Turner, especially to Rhonda Green for letting him spend time in her office.
Jerry had a wonderful life and has gone home to be with the Lord.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am Monday, August 22, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home and again from 8:00 am to 10:00 am Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bowling Green Special Olympics c/o Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, 225 E. 3rd Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
