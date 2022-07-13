Bowling Green - Jerry Ray Miller, 77, was born May 23, 1945, in Bowling Green, KY, to the late J. R. and Roxie Glenn Miller, and died on July 11, 2022, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Fay Miller; his brothers, Marty Miller, and Gary Miller; his sisters, Darlene Cardwell, and Bonnie Fletcher; and one great grandson, Caleb Heady.
Jerry is survived by his four daughters, Theresa Priddy (Billy), Karen Simpkins (Wiley), Tammy Atkins, and Rebecca Miller (Herman), all of Bowling Green; one son, Michael Miller of Bowling Green, one stepson, Richard Croslin of Shelbyville, IN; two sisters and three brothers, Devonda Nealy (Robbie), Mona Sowder, Ronnie Miller, all of Bowling Green, Bobbie Miller (Maddie) of Plant City, FL, and Lanny Miller of LaGrange, KY, along with 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Jerry Miller worked as a roofer and cab driver until disabled. Then he took up trading in flea markets and other venues. He enjoyed the country life, where he raised chickens and dogs, went coon hunting, and camped at Barren River Lake. But most of all Jerry loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family has entrusted arrangements with Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln). The public visitations are on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 5 PM to 8 PM, and again on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 12 PM to 1 PM with the funeral service at 1 PM, all at Cone Funeral Home, followed by interment in Archie-Newman-Wilson Cemetery.
