Bowling Green - Jerry Rector, 64, of Bowling Green passed away February 27, 2020 at his residence. The Bowling Green native was the son of the late William "Bill" Rector and Margie Garretson Rector. He is also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Smith and one brother, Steven Allen Rector.
Mr. Rector was the owner and operator of Rector Cycle Repair and retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department. He was well known for his talents and skills in building and repairing Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. He loved fishing, hunting, and the brotherhood of his motorcycle friends.
He is survived by one son, Bobby Rector (Jamie); special companion, Kim Cline; one sister, Linda Kirby (Jerry); three brothers, Wendell Rector (Faye), Winfred Rector (Debbie), and Kenny Rector (Dee); seven grandchildren, Tyler, Hailey, Madison, Michaela, Anne Claire, Mason, and Ariel; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Rocky Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Commented