Auburn - Jerry Rittenberry passed away at the Bowling Green Medical Center on December 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Jerry was born May 9, 1950 to the late Edd and Mattie Moran Rittenberry.
Besides his parents, Jerry was predeceased by a sister Anna. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Beverly Hunt Rittenberry, a sister Elaine (Ernie) Ezell, many extended family members, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Through the years Jerry was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman, but his love would always be fishing. He excelled at it and was always willing to share that love with others in teaching them or taking them on a fishing trip. He enjoyed watching UK basketball games and looked forward to the schedule each year.
Jerry was a 1968 graduate of Chandler's High School. He worked for Cutler-Hammer/Eaton for 25 years and then Georgia Pacific before retiring. He and Beverly share a love of Caribbean cruises and were able to take 15 of them. They also loved to dance and made many lasting friendships at local senior dances.
Jerry was a member of Plainview General Baptist Church.
Arrangements:
Visitation will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St. Lewisburg KY 42256 The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18 2019 at Price Funeral Home, Inc. with Bro. Arno Kranz officiating.
Burial will follow the Service at Plainview Cemetery.
Pallbearers:
Mike Maxwell, Marvin Maxwell, Larry Dismon, Gerald McPherson, Jeff Cox, Phillip Cox, Phil Cole, James Scarbrough.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Plainview Cemetery or the Gideons.