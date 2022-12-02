Bowling Green – Jerry Roger Young, 74, of Richardsville, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Warren County native was born October 4, 1948, to the late Howard and Rebecca Hancock Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Young.
Mr. Young was the Supervisor for the Warren County Road Department where he worked for 43 years and served as the 5th District Constable from 1990 to present. He was a member of the Elijah Upton Masonic Lodge #828 F & AM and was an avid farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian Richards Young; a daughter, Suanne Schroader (Eric); and a son, Neel Young (Dana); four grandchildren, Drew Gott (Ashlee), Jordan Herald (Hunter), Peyton Gott, Dalton Young (Reagan Manley); two great grandchildren, Brady Herald and Beckett Gott; two step grandchildren, Wesley Herald and Brett Schroader; two step-great grandchildren, Isaiah Schroader and Dakota Schroader; one sister, Bonnie Sue Clark; two brothers, Jimmie Young (Dorothy) and Keith Young (Cindy); several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Monday, December 5, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Green River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 4, 2022, and again from 9:00 until 1:00 pm, Monday at the Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or to the Green River Union Cemetery Fund, C/O 2228 Threlkel Ferry Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.