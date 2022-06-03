Bowling Green - Jerry Royce Earnhart, 89, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully and received his reward on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The Oklahoma native was the son of the late Muncie & Eva Earnhart and was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Wellbrock Earnhart; a son, Gregory Dean Earnhart; and a brother, Reid Earnhart.
He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife prior to her passing for 61 years, father to eight wonderful children, a gospel preacher for over 60 years in Switzerland and Oregon, and a member of Lost River Church of Christ. His survivors include two brothers, Paul Earnhart (Wilma) of Louisville, KY, and Rex Earnhart (Marion) of Keizer, OR; a sister-in-law, Carol Earnhart of Lugoff, SC; four sons, Stephan Earnhart (Prisca) of Leysin, Switzerland, Philip Earnhart (Franzi) of Bellmund, Switzerland, Daniel Earnhart of New Port Richey, FL, and Tim Earnhart of Bowling Green, KY; three daughters, Kari Gibson (Guy) of Bowling Green, KY, Monica Ma of Bellview, WA, and Aimee Smith (Clifton) of Brentwood, TN; 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Lost River Church of Christ, 662 Dishman Lane in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Lost River Church of Christ.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jennifer Earnhart Memorial Fund supporting the Autoinflammatory Alliance, Inc. at this link: https://www.mightycause.com/story/JenniferMemorialFund
