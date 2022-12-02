Bowling Green – Jerry Wayne Pearson, age 75, passed away Thursday, December 1st, 2022, after a brief illness at Greenview Hospital. The Plano, Kentucky native was born December 16, 1946 to the late Wayne & Virginia Pearson. He was a life time member of Plano Baptist Church and was a retired Warren County Government Treasurer and worked several years in banking at Bowling Green Bank & Trust. He attended grade school first through eighth at Rich Pond Elementary and attended Warren County Schools from ninth grade through graduation. Jerry was a big WKU fan and a Kentucky Colonel due to his charitable works. Jerry was a good son to his mother, father and sisters & was a friend to everyone, he had a big and giving heart and had a big interest in little children & teenagers. Jerry always wanted to help those in need, but it meant it was always what God would have him to do. Jerry traveled to Holy Land just about two weeks ago & said it was beautiful. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne & his mother Virginia, Infant sister Bonnie Kay & brother-in-laws Rista Velich & David Beals. Jerry was survived by his sisters, Patsy Pearson Velich, Glenda Pearson Beals, aunt Jo Ann Connell of Jacksonville, FL & several cousins, that he loved and they loved him. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and 9:00 AM Wednesday December 7 until service time at 11:00 am at the funeral home. With burial in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions may be made to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY & Plano Baptist Church Cemetery in Memory of Jerry.
