Richardsville – Jerry Windell Basham died peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green surrounded by his family and friends. Jerry was born in Richardsville on June 29, 1943 to the late Willie and Nellie Basham. Jerry graduated from Richardsville High School in 1961. Jerry married the love of his life, Carolyn Embry Basham, on June 9, 1962. Jerry was a member of Mount Zion Church of Christ. He served in the army during the Vietnam war from 1967 -1969. He was a devoted member of the Richardsville Community Center, a member of American Legion, and an avid UK basketball fan. Jerry was a retired foreman from Eaton Corporation and a lifelong farmer. Along with his parents Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Camile Basham; sisters Imogene Hightower, Alison Tarrants, Virginia Davenport, and brother Ellis Basham. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Basham; son Kerby Basham; granddaughter Serena Basham; two great-granddaughters Athena Basham and Amelia Basham; sister Johnnie Young; bonus son David Moore (Sherri); and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 4 to 8 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Wednesday morning from 9 to 11 am at Mt. Zion Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday at the church with burial to follow in Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.
