CHALYBEATE - Jesse Leo Stice, age 89 of Chalybeate, KY, departed this life Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on January 30, 1930 to the late Lester and Bertha Crump Stice. He was married to his devoted help mate, Mildred Meredith Stice, who survives.
Leo retired as a foreman from Eaton Corporation, and also worked on his farm. He was a deacon at Beaver Dam United Baptist Church, and a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – two sons, David Stice (Sandy) of Chalybeate and Jeff Stice (Susan) of Brownsville; one daughter, Stacy Raymer (Kevin) of Chalybeate; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12 PM, Wednesday, August 21 until the time of the funeral service at Beaver Dam United Baptist Church. The funeral will be at 1 PM, Thursday, August 22 at Beaver Dam United Baptist Church with interment to follow in Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.