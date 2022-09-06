Bowling Green – Jesse “Roger” Chitwood, age 81, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehabilitation. The White Oak Junction, KY native was born January 18, 1941 to the late Jesse Chitwood and Ruby Chitwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Chitwood; two sisters, Mildred Chitwood and Patricia Chitwood; and two brothers, Robert Earl Chitwood and Wallace Lynn Chitwood. He was a Telephone Contractor and Vice President at United Communications. He is survived by his wife, Luria Chitwood; son, Joey Chitwood (Susie); daughter, Marla Chitwood; granddaughters, Grace Chitwood and Ellie Chitwood; a sister, Joan Marlow. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST Thursday, September 8 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the funeral home. Burial will be Saturday, September 10 at Mountain View Cemetery in Stearns, Kentucky at 2:00 p.m. EST. The family wishes to thank the kind and supportive staff at Greenwood Nursing & Rehabilitation.