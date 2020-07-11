Bowling Green, KY - Jessica Ann Hamilton, 43, of Bowling Green, went to her heavenly home at 7:10 pm, July 9, 2020 at Hospice House. Jessica was very loving, beautiful, and selfless even during her final days. She did everything with a smile and impacted many during her lifetime.
Jessica was a member of Crossland Community Church and employed as an area Property Manager for Greenwood Properties for 15 years. She is survived by a beautiful daughter Haley Hamilton; former husband Kris Hamilton; parents David and Teresa Hale; brother Jason and wife Deanna Hale; maternal grandparents Curtis and Peggy Atwell; paternal grandparents David and Gloria Hale; uncle Rick and wife Mildred Atwell; aunts: Teresa Moore and Cyndee Hale; nephews Jadon and Jaxon Hale, Brady Hamilton; niece Addison Hamilton; cousins Niki, Maggie, and Caleb Atwell and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by one uncle, Daryl Atwell.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, July 13 at J.C. Kirby and Sons Funeral Home Lovers Lane Chapel. Public walk-thru visitation will be from 10 am -12 pm Monday prior to the private service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to Sarah Cannon Cancer Research Center at 2410 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
Commented