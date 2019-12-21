Auburn - Jessie Alenor "Patsy" Young age 92 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born in Barren County, Kentucky on December 31, 1926 to the late Jesse M. and Bertha (Bellamy) Shirley. She was a long time member of the Auburn Baptist Church where she taught GA's and sang in the choir in the early years. She was a licensed funeral director and co-owner of Young Funeral Home which she and her husband started in 1959. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Joseph Perry "Joe" Young Sr., two sisters Helen Depp Boyd and Ruby Denton, two brothers Elbert Shirley and Ernest Shirley. Patsy is survived by her:
Daughter Debra Sherryl Garmon and husband Kerry of Bowling Green and Joseph Perry "Joey" Young Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Russellville, five grandchildren Rebecca Fields and her husband Brent, Daniel Garmon, Addie Young, Alexa Young and Ava Young, two great grandchildren Andrew Fields and Elizabeth Fields.
Funeral services for Patsy Young will be conducted Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Auburn Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Hughes, Bro. Eugene Reynolds and Bro. David Daugherty officiating and burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel and Monday from 12:00 P.M. until funeral time at 2:00 P.M. at the Auburn Baptist Church.
Pallbearers: Travis Shirley, Chuck Thomas, Lee Blythe, Chuck Rogers, Alan Woodward, Doyce LaGrone Jr., Brent Fields, Kerry Garmon, Daniel Garmon and Wade Barton
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Auburn Baptist Church, Gideons or Hosparus.