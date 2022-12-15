Bowling Green – Jessie Mae Vincent, 78 of Clarkson, KY passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Stanley Harston and Myrtle Petty Harston and wife of the late Albert Jackson Vincent.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Kirby and a brother Charles Harston. Jessie was a homemaker and attended Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Leaving to cherish her memory is three sons, Howard Wayne Vincent (Debbie), A.J. Vincent (Jan) and Roscoe Vincent (Kathy); seven grandchildren, Derek Vincent (Sheena), Dana Russell (B.J.), John Vincent (Mindy), Cody Vincent (Emily), Andy Vincent (Courtney), Blake Sadler (Megan) and Kristina Sadler; eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.