Smith's Grove, Kentucky - Jessie Marvin Wilson Jr. age 39 of Smiths Grove, passed away at his residence on Wednesday. He was born in Bowling Green. Jessie worked for Caravan at General Motors Corvette. He also was a Former Brick Layer Foreman and a Baptist. Jessie loved his music, get together and hanging with his family and friends. He was lovingly known as Toad.
Jessie is survived by his parents, Jessie Marvin Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Roach Wilson of Smiths Grove. Sister, Elizabeth Martin and husband Paul of Bowling Green. Nephews, Brayden and Bradley Martin. Aunts and Uncles, Wayne Roach (Barbara), Loyce Miller (Donald), Elsie Currier (Jim). Several cousins.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday, with the funeral service starting at 6:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.