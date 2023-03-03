Smiths Grove – Jessie Marvin Wilson Sr., 74, of Smiths Grove passed away March 2, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was born December 9, 1948 to the late Carl and Agnes Cline Wilson.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Jessie Marvin Wilson Jr. and siblings, Edward Cline, Neva Lemon, and Carl Joseph Wilson.
Jessie worked as a bricklayer for 40+ years. He loved spending time with his family, grilling out, and talking about going fishing. Jessie was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Margaret Roach Wilson; daughter, Beth Martin (Paul) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Brayden Martin and Bradley Martin; sister, Elsie Currier (Jim) of Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
