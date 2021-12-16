Park City - Jessie Ray Tomes, 66, Park City, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his residence. A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late Wiley Free Tomes and Clara Elizabeth Wheatley Tomes. He was a retired employee of the City of Bowling Green Public Works Department and a member of the Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include five children: Freddie Cowling, Jr. (Sherry), Christie Martinez (Raudel), Tina Martin (Greg), Treshaun Burris, and Jessica LaMastus (James); one brother, Ronald E. Tomes, Sr. (Carolyn); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ballard Tomes; one brother Floyd James Tomes; and three sisters: Roma Deweese, Edith Taylor, and Lucille Russell.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 5 pm Friday at the funeral home.