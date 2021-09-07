Bowling Green – Jessie Ruth Haynes, 85, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Luther and Alma Mathews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Haynes; and a brother, Fred Mathews and his wife, Sue. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and retired from Houchens where she worked in the deli. Jessie is survived by her daughter, Ruth Brown and her husband, Donnie of Bowling Green, KY; one grandson, Andy Henderson of Hilton Head, SC; one nephew, James Mathews of Bowling Green, KY. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 10 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 9, and again Friday from 10:00 until time of the funeral at the funeral home.