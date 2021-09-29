Bowling Green - Jill Lynne Hanes, age 59, of Bowling Green passed away at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born October 26, 1961 to Dr. Thomas Jerry Blevins and Georgia Rae (Hunt) Blevins, whom survive.
Jill was a faithful servant of the Lord, who believed in God's word through and through. As her boys grew up, she spent most of her time at baseball games, but recently, she spent most of her time chasing her grandchildren around. She was the happiest when her family was around, and as she would say "in her nest." Our family can find peace through the suffering because we have hope in Jesus and what He did for us on the cross, He died for our sins so we can have eternity with Him and our loved ones.
She was preceded in death by a niece, Rachel Diane Blevins. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Dr. Christopher Michael Hanes; her sons, Joshua Christopher Hanes (Blair) and Caleb Thomas Hanes (Kacey); her sister, Mia Blevins Morris (Greg); her brother, Christopher Thomas Blevins (Kelly); grandchildren, LaQuoinia Bell Hanes, Kastaija Nicole Hanes, Shaneia Peyton Hanes, Kairan Jabez Hanes, Willow Rae Hanes, and Jonah Michael Hanes; niece, Mia McKenzie Morris; nephews, Meritt Thomas Blevins (Lindsey) and Max Gregory Morris.
Funeral service will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Forrest Park Baptist Church with burial to follow on the Goshen Farm in Allen Co. Kentucky (5100 Meador Port Oliver Road, Scottsville, KY 42164). Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 3 at Forrest Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Moriel Ministries, P.O. Box 823, Dover, TN 37058.