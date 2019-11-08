Scottsville – Jimmie Ayers, 95, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, co-owner and operator of Ayers Grain and Produce and a Baptist. She was a daughter of the late Fowler Mitchell and Ida Mary Brown Mitchell and wife of the late Harold Guy Ayers. She is survived by 1 son: Jerry Murl Ayers and wife, Joyce, Bowling Green, KY and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Gertude Alkire (Vernis), Charlene Mayhew (Charles), Thelma Douglas (Paul) and Margaret Kirby (Willard) and 2 brothers: Grady Mitchell (Mary Virginia) and Kenneth Mitchell (Elizabeth).
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Carson officiating and burial in Mt. Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 8:00 a.m. Sunday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home.