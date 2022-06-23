Bowling Green - CW3 Jimmie D. Ferguson, age 72, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Jimmie was born in Salem, Illinois on June 2, 1950. The Flora, Illinois native was the son of the late Jimmie W. and Jean "Erwin" Ferguson.
Jim was a 1985 graduate of Western Kentucky University, served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne Division and the 1st Cavalry Division, his military awards include, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Purple Heart among many other Individual Awards and Unit Awards. For three decades he was an Air Traffic Controller in Bowling Green, KY and Nashville, TN, he was Eagle Scout, Ham Radio operator, a member of Civil Air Patrol and an outdoorsman.
He was survived by his wife Jean A. Fleener, daughters Tricia Colvin of Bowling Green, KY and Kim Street (Ryan) of O'Fallon, Illinois and one son Matt Ferguson (Stephanie) of Smiths Grove, KY, three brothers, Bob Ferguson (Joni), Chuck Ferguson (Sue) and Randy Ferguson (Jacque) and seven grandchildren, Reese Colvin, Carli Street, Kelsey Street, Cody Street, Bailey Ferguson, Raegan Ferguson & Harper Ferguson and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation at Frank and Bright Funeral Home in Flora, Illinois will be Monday, June 27 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM and Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
