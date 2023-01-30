Jimmie (James) Payton Gipson of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on January 28th, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Ann Gipson; children: Allen Gipson (Kendra), Clark Gipson (Karen), Candy Peay (Steve), Joe Reeves (Charla), Eric Reeves (Heather) and Angela Reeves; grandchildren: Lauren Brown (Tyler), Ally Henning (Brandon), Payton Gipson, Katherine Gipson, Rhett Gipson, Luke Gipson, Rory Gipson, Zayne Peay, Cassidy Peay, Ally Reeves, Lainey Reeves, Maggie Reeves, Haven Reeves and Damarius Reeves; great grandchildren: Emmy Brown, Baylor Brown and Chloe Henning. He is also survived by his siblings: Judy Gipson and Steve Gipson (Kim); nieces and nephews: Shannon Lowe (Travis), Haley Garmon and Chad Stice (Kim).
Jimmie was born on April 7th, 1941, and raised in Edmonson County to the late Lawrence and Ruth Gipson. He was saved at the age of 11 and attended Chalybeate United Baptist Church. He was proud to be a country boy and grew up knowing hard work from a young age. Jimmie, aka “Gip,” was a hard worker on the basketball court too as #25 for the Brownsville Bulldogs.
Following graduation from Bowling Green Business University in 1963, he began working for Houchens Industries after answering a newspaper ad for an accounting manager in 1965. On August 18th, 1984, he married Ann Baskett Gipson, combining their households of three children each, from the ages of four years old to 20.
In 1986 he was promoted to VP of Finance and in 1988 he joined the company’s Board of Directors. Jimmie was named CEO of Houchens Industries in 1993, and served the company in that position for the following 26 years. During Jimmie’s career with Houchens, with a steady hand, he was instrumental in transforming a regional grocery company into the largest 100% employee held company in the world.
Jimmie’s list of successes and accolades is extensive. To name a few, in his years as the CEO of Houchens, he was awarded keys to the city of Bowling Green, named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2007 for the Midwest Region by Ernst and Young and inducted to the WKU Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2008. He orchestrated countless support for the communities the company served, and was instrumental in acquiring the naming rights to Houchens LT Smith Stadium at Western Kentucky University and the Houchens Industries Center for Business/ Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce building.
In March 2020, after 55 years of service to Houchens, Jimmie retired. His business legacy will forever remain in the success of the ESOP plan and the security of the 17,000 employee owners of Houchens Industries and their families, whom he cared so much about.
Even greater than his professional accomplishments, Jimmie was a proud father of six and “Granddaddy” to 17. He loved his wife and children and had their unwavering respect. He was a man of few words. He was calm, kind, and humble but at times he was fierce and funny. He was a member of Hillvue Heights Church and an avid WKU Hilltopper supporter.
Jimmie Gipson had many traits we all adore – a godly man, father, husband, and friend. One thing everyone can agree on is that the world could use more people like Jimmie Gipson. We thank God for his life and the impression he made on us all. Although we are grieving his loss, we rest soundly knowing he loved the Lord and is at peace with him in heaven.
All friends and family are invited to visit and celebrate his life Wednesday, February 1st, from 2 to 8 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will also be available at Hillvue Heights Church before the funeral from 10 to 12 Thursday, February 2nd, with the funeral service at 12:00, taking place at Hillvue Heights Church. Entombment will follow at Bowling Green Gardens.
We thank Hospice of Southern Kentucky for his wonderful care in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following organizations which were all near and dear to Jimmie and the family:
Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC) Research Fund
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.