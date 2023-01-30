Jimmie (James) Payton Gipson of Bowling Green passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on January 28th, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Ann Gipson; children: Allen Gipson (Kendra), Clark Gipson (Karen), Candy Peay (Steve), Joe Reeves (Charla), Eric Reeves (Heather) and Angela Reeves; grandchildren: Lauren Brown (Tyler), Ally Henning (Brandon), Payton Gipson, Katherine Gipson, Rhett Gipson, Luke Gipson, Rory Gipson, Zayne Peay, Cassidy Peay, Ally Reeves, Lainey Reeves, Maggie Reeves, Haven Reeves and Damarius Reeves; great grandchildren: Emmy Brown, Baylor Brown and Chloe Henning. He is also survived by his siblings: Judy Gipson and Steve Gipson (Kim); nieces and nephews: Shannon Lowe (Travis), Haley Garmon and Chad Stice (Kim).