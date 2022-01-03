Bowling Green – Jimmie Lee “J.C.” Chaffin of Bowling Green, KY passed away at his residence on December 31, 2021. He was 83 years old. Born to the late Gilbert and Emma Barnette Chaffin, Jimmie is also preceded in death by his sister Beverly and brother Hugh Garland Chaffin. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Linda Marie Bowling Chaffin; his children Bradley Chaffin of Texas, Monica Fell (David), Tim (Nikki), Troy (Nicole), Todd and Seth (Nikki); 15 grandchildren; his sister Ann Pugh (Joseph); sister-in-law Gail Chaffin, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. Jimmie was a Chief Master Sergeant for C-130 Airlift Command Crew and retired from the United States Air Force in 1977. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1956 and served throughout the Vietnam War. Jimmie found a place in the Texas Department of Revenue after the war. He will be remembered for his steadfast work ethic and gentle personality. Jimmie will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation for Jimmie Chaffin will be on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. thru 1:30 p.m. with the Funeral Service to begin at 1:30 p.m., all at New Life Church, 1423 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green. Interment to follow with procession to Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Jimmie Chaffin to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or to NewLife Church, 1423 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
