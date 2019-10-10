Scottsville - Jimmie Ray Phillips, Sr., 79, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Adolphus, KY native was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company, former employee of Hartsville Nuclear Plant, former owner and operator of KY Motors, a U.S. Army veteran and attended East Willow Church of God. He was a son of the late Hobert Ray Phillips and Ada Alline Eaton Phillips. He is survived by 1 son: Jimmie Ray Phillips, Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Greenwood, IN; 1 daughter: Jenny Ryan Phillips, Adolphus, KY; 1 sister: Brenda Marsh, Scottsville, KY; 3 granddaughters: Brittany Lauren Brasher and husband, Matt; Tiffany Nicole Whisenhunt and husband, Andrew and Ashlee Ann Phillips; 2 grandsons: Kyle Rickey and wife, Emily and Austin Rednez; 6 great grandchildren: Aubree Whisenhunt, Andrew Whisenhunt, Jr., Brantlee Brasher, Hadlee Brasher, Jimmy Rickey and Katie Rickey; He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Frances Mae Lundy and Jo! ann Balla rd and 1 brother: Glen Jackson Phillips. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Carter's Tabernacle Cemetery with military honors by Glasgow D.A.V. Chapter 20. Visitation will be after 12:00 Noon Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
