Franklin, KY - Mr. Jimmy Carl Bryant, age 71, of Franklin, KY entered into rest Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:23 PM at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Franklin Church of Christ with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY. Military Honors will be conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Jimmy was born March 30 1948 in McMinville, TN to the late Alvie Carl Bryant and the late, Johnny Bell Rowland Bryant.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Teresa Soyars Bryant of Franklin, KY, 2 children, Melissa Ann Landers (Lance) of Virginia Beach, VA, Carrie Ellen Mylor (Craig) of Franklin, KY, 1 sister, Judy Cherry of Portland, TN, 5 grandchildren, Chloe Mylor, Samuel Mylor, Reece Mylor, Evie Landers, Max Landers. Also, the many friends and prayer worriers who stood strong with him throughout his long battle with cancer.
Jimmy was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ. He was a 1966 graduate of the Franklin-Simpson High School and received an associate's degree from Western Kentucky University. He was a 3rd Generation Navy veteran serving on the USS Saratoga during the Vietnam War, He belonged to the VFW post #5706, American Legion post #62, Am Vets post #110, and the USS Saratoga Association. He held every office with Professional Photographer Association, Jimmy was also a former member of the Merchant Association, Chamber of Commerce, and was the owner of Bryant's Fireworks, Bryant Studio, and Old Bank Deli.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 and from 6:00 AM until 11:00 AM Friday at Gilbert Funeral Home. The body will lie in state at the church from 12:00 PM until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Simpson County Relay for Life.
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com