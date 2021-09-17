Bowling Green - Funeral services for Jimmy Lamar Jackson, Sr., 67, of Bowling Green, KY, are at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, Cairo, GA. Pastor DeWayne Atkinson will officiate. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Cairo, GA. Mr. Jackson passed away at his home in Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Active pallbearers will be Ronald Jackson, Earl Booth, Lavonte Coles, Johnny Jackson, Bret Jackson, Jimmy Jackson and C.J. Reed.
Mr. Jackson was born on December 24, 1953, in Cairo, GA, to the late Theodore Leo Jackson and Mildred Laverne Bryant. He served his country in the United States Navy. He worked in shipping and receiving with Kobe Aluminum. He was a member of the Cairo Church of God. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include: his children, Delina Booth (Earl), Emelia Jackson, Jimmy Jackson, Jr., Cassara Reed (C.J.), Daenyael Wagers (Charles), Jennifer Sellier Taylor, Garry Lowery, Jr. (Lesile); grandchildren, Lavonte Coles (Brittany), Dylan Sellier, Ariana Charles, Destiny Travis (Chris), Katelynne Smith (Paul), Aimme Smith, Lillian Wagers, Gracie, Aubrey and Bailey Taylor, Cason Reed, Cyrus Reed, III; great-grandchildren, Blake, Addysyn, Ayva, Liam, Elliott, Arem, Jr.; brother, Ronald Jackson (Gail); his beloved girlfriend, Teresa Higgs; his loving dogs, Penny and Harley; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Deb Jackson; sister, Debbie Jackson; and brothers, Sonny Jackson, Freddie Jackson; aunt, Verna Mae Barrett; his loving dog, Rebel.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Jackson's memory to: Cairo Church of God, 301 Livestock Pavilion Road, Cairo, GA 39828.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.