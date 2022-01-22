Oakland, KY - Mr. Jimmy Johnson, age 69, of Oakland, KY passed away on January 20, 2022 at 11:40 PM at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 6:00 am until funeral service time at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, KY.
Jimmy was born on July 27, 1952 in Louisville, KY to the late Maurice Johnson and the late, Eula Mae (Groseclose) Johnson. He is the husband of the late Shirley Ann (Kendall) Johnson. He is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Mae Johnson and a great-grandson, James Roberts.
He is survived by his 4 children, Angela Michelle Johnson (Roy Pittman) of Smiths Grove, KY, John Wesley Roberts (Debbie) of Scottsville, KY, David Roberts (Donna Faye) of Franklin, KY and Barry Lane Roberts of Oakland, KY; 3 brothers, Glenn Johnson of Franklin, KY, Wayne Johnson of Franklin, KY and David Johnson of Franklin, KY; a sister, Connie Law of Franklin, KY; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was retired from Wilson Chevrolet, Franklin, KY. He worked in the parts and service department. Jimmy enjoyed going to his grandchildren's ballgames, playing poker, mowing his yard, and watching UK basketball, the Green Bay Packers and Nascar races.
