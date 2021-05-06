Scottsville - Jimmy Lee Polston, 77, of Scottsville, KY peacefully entered into his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehabilitation and Specialty Care.
The Lafayette, Tennessee native was the son of the late Arnold Wilson Polston and Martha Lou (Tishia) Vinson Polston. He was a 1961 graduate of Macon County High School, and he earned his Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Western Kentucky University in 1968. After graduating from WKU, Mr. Polston began his professional career with Dollar General Corporation. He was instrumental in the early growth and expansion as he traveled to newly acquired stores to transition them into Dollar General Stores. During his career, he played a key role in the expansion of the brand and long-term success of the company. Over the years, his responsibilities and oversight expanded, and he retired as the Transportation and Logistics Executive Manager. His 31 years of dedicated service to Dollar General will long be remembered.
He married Connie Lee Majors on August 19, 1966. Jimmy and Connie made Scottsville their home where Mr. Polston was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Scottsville First United Methodist Church, Graham Masonic Lodge #208 F & AM, Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity, Allen County Cattleman's Association, Southern States Advisory Board, and in retirement, enjoyed his Wednesday Morning Men's Breakfast Club. He was a former member and Past President of the Allen County Jaycees and former Allen County Fair Chairman. Mr. Polston was also named a Kentucky Colonel by former Kentucky Governor Julian Carroll. Throughout his life, he was an avid farmer, enjoyed traveling and camping, and appreciated spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by one son: David W. Polston, M.D. and wife, Ellen of Rocky River, OH; Two daughters: Cynthia Leann Shockley and husband, Tim of Scottsville, KY and Grecia Lynn Wilson and husband, Jeremy of Bowling Green, KY; Nine grandchildren: Latishia Brooke Woodcock and husband, Dakota, Sarah Marie Shockley, Nicholas Kane Shockley and wife, Haleigh, Elena Helen Shockley, John Carter Wilson, Jay Christian Wilson, Gracelynn Elizabeth Wilson, Hope Elizabeth Polston and Drew Weber Polston; Three great-grandchildren: Laken, Cora, and Maddox.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years Connie Lee Majors Polston, infant son and daughter, twins, Shelby and Sherry Polston, an infant brother, J.D. Polston, and two half-sisters, Jernice Vinson Sexton and Bernice Vinson.
Visitation will be Friday, May 7 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, May 8 from 7:00 AM until the funeral at 11:00 AM at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville. Brother Danny Patrick will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky Methodist Children's Home. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com